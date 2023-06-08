Russia responsible for destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant – White House

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, the spokesperson for the White House, at a briefing
Jean-Pierre has stated that the United States continues to assess the causes of the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant.
However, according to her, this would not have happened if Russia had not attacked Ukraine, and therefore the responsibility for the disaster lies with Russia, which controlled the plant.
This dam was controlled by Russia. And it is responsible for the destruction caused by this war.»
