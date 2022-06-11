Russians intent on repeat of Holodomor — head of President’s Office

Iryna Balachuk — Saturday, 11 June 2022, 13:58

Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, says that Russia is trying to repeat the Holodomor in Ukraine — the occupiers are hitting Ukrainian fields with firebombs.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: «Russians are shelling Ukrainian fields with firebombs. Those who are creating a global food crisis in an attempt to reconstruct the Holodomor also want to destroy the Ukrainian harvest.»

The head of the President’s Office said that Ukrainian soldiers are putting out fires, but «food terrorism should be stopped».

Yermak added that Ukraine had been discussing ways to resolve the food crisis with its allies.