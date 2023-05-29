Ukraine says it downed 11 Iskander and 29 drones missiles launched by Russia in daytime attack

Ukraine downed 11 Iskander missiles launched by Russia in a daytime attack on Monday, the commander in chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Monday.

“At about 11:30am, it attacked Kyiv region with ballistic and cruise missiles from the Iskander missile system,” Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

“A total of 11 missiles were fired: ‘Iskander-M’ and ‘Iskander-K’ from the northern direction. All targets were destroyed by air defense forces and means,” he added.

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 67 “air targets” launched overnight on Kyiv, the commander of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Monday. General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said 37 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed drones and one reconnaissance drone were shot down. Police confirmed that “almost all enemy targets were destroyed,” but some buildings were damaged.