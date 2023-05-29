 
Ukraine says it downed 11 Iskander and 29 drones missiles launched by Russia in daytime attack

Ukraine downed 11 Iskander missiles launched by Russia in a daytime attack on Monday, the commander in chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Monday.

Ukrainian Police officers inspecting a fragment of the rocket after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

“At about 11:30am, it attacked Kyiv region with ballistic and cruise missiles from the Iskander missile system,” Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

“A total of 11 missiles were fired: ‘Iskander-M’ and ‘Iskander-K’ from the northern direction. All targets were destroyed by air defense forces and means,” he added.
Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 67 “air targets” launched overnight on Kyiv, the commander of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Monday. General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said 37 cruise missiles, 29 Shahed drones and one reconnaissance drone were shot down. Police confirmed that “almost all enemy targets were destroyed,” but some buildings were damaged.

