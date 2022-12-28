Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence visits positions in Bakhmut

Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has visited the advanced positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in Bakhmut.

Source: Ukraine’s Chief Intelligence Directorate

Details: On 27-28 December, Budanov visited the advanced positions of the Ukrainian defence forces in Bakhmut, where intelligence officers are also working.

Major-General Budanov listened to reports from the commanders of the Defence Intelligence units and set their tasks.

He also decorated soldiers who especially distinguished themselves in combat against the Russian invaders.