«We can last without electricity, but not without freedom»: Zelenskyy congratulates fellow Ukrainians on Day of Dignity and Freedom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated fellow Ukrainians on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, pointing out that Ukrainians can be left without electricity and hot water, but they will never be deprived of freedom.

Source: Zelenskyy’s speech

Quote: «Everyone has seen what kind of people we have! Willing to give the last. Willing to stand tall till the end. They did not lose [their] dignity. [Their] bravery. [Their] faith in themselves. And they have united. In order not to lose freedom. Not to lose independence. Not to lose Ukraine.

We can be left without money. Without gas. Without hot water. Without light. But not without freedom. And it remains unchanged.»

The President has stressed that musicians, actors, Olympic champions, IT specialists, scholars, businessmen – hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian who «have not boarded planes but went to military enlistment offices» – are joining seasoned soldiers in the army.

Quote: «And everyone has seen what our civilians are capable of. Everyone has seen what kind of citizens we have! How you can become a living wall on the path of the occupier’s military columns, stop and turn around enemy tanks and armoured personnel carriers with bare hands. Go to rallies under the occupation despite the gunshots and stun grenades. Preserve the Ukrainian flag and wait to finally meet the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Flood your village to prevent the orcs from entering Kyiv. Down a Russian drone with a can. Give seeds to the occupiers so that sunflowers sprout wherever they perish.

And everyone has seen what kind of doctors, firefighters, rescuers, railway workers, energy workers, and farmers we have.»

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukrainians were going to gather at Maidan Nezalezhnosti ( Independence Square), where dignity and freedom has always been defended, on the Day of Dignity and Freedom and celebrate the Day of Ukraine’s Victory there: «I am going to talk about an important thing in a peaceful Kyiv, in a peaceful Ukraine. About the main thing, the one that remained unchanged. And it will. Glory to Ukraine.»

Quote: «We will overcome everything. Endure. Survive. Prevail!»