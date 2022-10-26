Russia loses another 480 soldiers, 2 air defence systems and 7 UAVs in one day

Ukraine’s Armed Forces state that on 25 October, Russia lost 480 soldiers, 17 tanks, 30 armoured combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, 2 air defence systems, and 7 UAVs.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 26 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

68,900 (+480) military personnel

2,628 (+17) tanks

5,351 (+30) armoured combat vehicles

1,686 (+12) artillery systems

379 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

192 (+2) air defence systems

271 (+0) aircraft

248 (+0) helicopters

1,379 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs

350 (+0) cruise missiles

16 (+0) ships/boats

4,076 (+22) vehicles and tankers

149 (+0) special vehicles

The data is being updated.