 
«  
  »

Russia loses another 480 soldiers, 2 air defence systems and 7 UAVs in one day

Ukraine’s Armed Forces state that on 25 October, Russia lost 480 soldiers, 17 tanks, 30 armoured combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, 2 air defence systems, and 7 UAVs.

Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 26 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

68,900 (+480) military personnel
2,628 (+17) tanks
5,351 (+30) armoured combat vehicles
1,686 (+12) artillery systems
379 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
192 (+2) air defence systems
271 (+0) aircraft
248 (+0) helicopters
1,379 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs
350 (+0) cruise missiles
16 (+0) ships/boats
4,076 (+22) vehicles and tankers
149 (+0) special vehicles

The data is being updated.

26 октября, 2022 | Category: english news, Новости

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  