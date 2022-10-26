Russia loses another 480 soldiers, 2 air defence systems and 7 UAVs in one day

Ukraine’s Armed Forces state that on 25 October, Russia lost 480 soldiers, 17 tanks, 30 armoured combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems, 2 air defence systems, and 7 UAVs.
Source: report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 26 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
68,900 (+480) military personnel
2,628 (+17) tanks
5,351 (+30) armoured combat vehicles
1,686 (+12) artillery systems
379 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
192 (+2) air defence systems
271 (+0) aircraft
248 (+0) helicopters
1,379 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs
350 (+0) cruise missiles
16 (+0) ships/boats
4,076 (+22) vehicles and tankers
149 (+0) special vehicles
The data is being updated.
