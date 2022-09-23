Russian losses exceeded 56,000: 550 soldiers and 18 tanks in 24 hours

Russia has already lost 56,060 soldiers, 2,254 tanks and 4,796 armoured combat vehicles since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Деталі: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 23 September 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- Approximately 56,060 (+550) military personnel
- 2,254 (+18) tanks
- 4,796 (+20) armoured combat vehicles
- 1,355 (+14) artillery systems
- 326 (+8) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 170 (+1) air defence systems
- 254 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
- 219 (+1) helicopters
- 950 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs
- 240 (+0) cruise missiles
- 15 (+0) ships/boats
- 3,659 (+29) vehicles and tankers
- 126 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Donetsk fronts.
Leave a Reply