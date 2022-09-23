 
Russian losses exceeded 56,000: 550 soldiers and 18 tanks in 24 hours

Russia has already lost 56,060 soldiers, 2,254 tanks and 4,796 armoured combat vehicles since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Деталі: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 23 September 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses  ed.]:

  • Approximately 56,060 (+550) military personnel
  • 2,254 (+18) tanks
  • 4,796 (+20) armoured combat vehicles
  • 1,355 (+14) artillery systems
  • 326 (+8) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 170 (+1) air defence systems
  • 254 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 219 (+1) helicopters
  • 950 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 240 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 15 (+0) ships/boats
  • 3,659 (+29) vehicles and tankers
  • 126 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Donetsk fronts.

