Russian losses exceeded 56,000: 550 soldiers and 18 tanks in 24 hours

Russia has already lost 56,060 soldiers, 2,254 tanks and 4,796 armoured combat vehicles since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Деталі: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 23 September 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Approximately 56,060 (+550) military personnel

2,254 (+18) tanks

4,796 (+20) armoured combat vehicles

1,355 (+14) artillery systems

326 (+8) multiple-launch rocket systems

170 (+1) air defence systems

254 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

219 (+1) helicopters

950 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs

240 (+0) cruise missiles

15 (+0) ships/boats

3,659 (+29) vehicles and tankers

126 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Donetsk fronts.