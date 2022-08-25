Russia concentrates more than 400 planes and 360 helicopters on border with Ukraine

There are currently more than 400 Russian planes and about 360 combat helicopters near the borders of Ukraine.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on 25 August

Quote from Ihnat: «There is a group of Russian planes near our borders, more than 400 combat aircraft. There are also 360 helicopters, more than 150 of which are attack helicopters, such as the Ka-52 [a multi-role attack helicopter that can operate in any weather condition].»

: He added that the Russian occupying forces are actively using tactical aviation. Fighter jets patrol the airspace of Belarus, Russia, the temporarily occupied territories, as well as the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. A-50, the long-range radar detection aircraft and Il-22 relay aircraft are constantly in the sky.