For war in Ukraine, men from Central Asia and Chechens are involved – intelligence

Due to the lack of people willing to go to war in Ukraine, the Russian authorities began to agitate Central Asian citizens living in the Moscow Oblast. And in Chechnya there is still the practice of abducting men to send them to the front.

Source: press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: «The Kremlin leadership is trying to involve foreign citizens to the Russian armed forces more and more actively. They are trying to at least partially preserve the ability to form new reserves. The Moscow Oblast takes the first place in this issue – to form new army units, the local leadership instructed employees of military commissariats and police departments to «conduct propaganda events» with citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.»

: those who will sign a contract will get the financial support and obtain Russian citizenship.

Also in Chechnya, to establish 4 battalions there is still a practice of abducting men mainly from village areas. Later they will be sent to the front. The contract is forced to be signed under pressure, by threatening further trumped-up charges or torture.

Discontent is growing among the Chechen population, as Muslims are sent to die in someone else’s war. This policy of the pro-Kremlin Chechnya leadership is perceived as a betrayal of Muslims.