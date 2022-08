Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that an explosion occurred in the city center near the commandant’s office of the invaders.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Fedorov’s quote:»a strong explosion occurred near the enemy’s lair in the center of Melitopol.»

Details: the mayor of the city specified that one of the commandant’s offices of the invaders is located in this place. There are no details about the explosion yet.