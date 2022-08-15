The risk of radiation leakage and fire is high after Russian troops damage the switchgear at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is operating with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety regulations. The Russian army fired at a number of buildings, and in particular at the fire station.

This is reported by Energoatom.

It notes that periodic attacks on the ZNPP with multiple rocket launchers fired by the Russian army since last week have caused a serious risk to the safe operation of the plant.

In particular, as a result of the attack, emergency protection was activated in one of the ZNPP power units. As a result, one of the three operating power units is now disconnected.

The attack has also seriously damaged the nitrogen-oxygen station, the combined auxiliary building, the pumping station for domestic sewage, as well as the 750 kV open switchgear (VRP-750).

«The Russian troops fired at the fire department, which is located outside the territory of the ZNPP and used to protect it against fires and extinguish them in case of emergency situations at the station. There are still risks of hydrogen leakage and of the spraying of radioactive substances, and the fire danger is high,» Energoatom added

Three radiation monitoring sensors around the site of the ZNPP dry cask storage were also damaged.

«The nuclear power plant is still occupied and controlled by the Russian military. Considering the fact that it is impossible to predict the actions of the Russian invaders, the threat to the plant’s physical security remains,» the message summarised.

