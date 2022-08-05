Russian invasion of Ukraine — latest news

Residential houses were damaged in a Russian shelling of the Korabelnyi district in the city of Mykolaiv on the morning of 5 August. Three civilians were injured following a Russian attack on the village of Parutyne, in the Kutsurub hromada (amalgamated territorial community).

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: «On the night of 4 August and the morning of 5 August, the enemy shelled the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv. Preliminary reports indicate that a private house was struck and the neighbouring houses were damaged.

In addition, a fire broke out in an open area after it was struck by Russian ammunition and shrapnel. Details regarding the damage and casualties are being confirmed.»

Details: Preliminary reports from the Mykolaiv Military Commandant’s Office of Defence indicate that Russian forces used multiple launch rocket systems armed with cluster munitions to attack the Korabelnyi district on the night of 4 August. On the morning of 5 August, the Russians used a Pion long-range heavy artillery gun to carry out another attack on the district.

Kim also reported that the village of Parutyne in the Kutsurub hromada was shelled at 19:10 on 4 August; three civilians were injured in the shelling.

At 03:05 on 5 August, Russian forces shelled the village of Zaichevske in the Mishkovo-Pohorilove hromada. A residential building and a farm caught fire; several cars were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

The Russians also shelled the village of Shevchenkove (Shevchenkove hromada) on the night of 4 August, damaging houses and outbuildings, and causing a fire to break out in the nearby fields. There were no casualties.

In addition, Russian forces carried out a shelling in the Halytsynove hromada overnight. The extent of damage and destruction is being confirmed, but there are no casualties.

The towns and villages across the Bereznehuvate hromada are also being shelled by the Russians. Information regarding casualties and the extent of the damage inflicted by the shelling is being verified.

Earlier: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, said that powerful explosions rocked the city of Mykolaiv early on Friday morning.

Russia has lost a total of 41,650 military personnel in the course of its full-scale military invasion in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 150 Russian soldiers on 4 August alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 5 August 2022 are estimated to be [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses — ed.]:

Approximately 41,650 (+150) military personnel

1,792 (+3) tanks

4,032 (+6) armoured combat vehicles

950 (+4) artillery systems

260 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

123 (+5) air defence systems

223 (+0) aircraft

191 (+0) helicopters

742 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs

182 (+0) cruise missiles

15 (+0) ships/boats

2,964 (+4) vehicles and tankers

83 (+0) special vehicles

Russian troops have suffered their heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.

A Belarusian military contingent will take part in joint tactical and special exercises as part of units of both the Special Operations Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Belarus

Details: The number of Belarusian military personnel sent to Kazakhstan has not been specified.

The training will take place at the Koktal training ground (Zharkent), as well as on training areas of the rocks, peaks and passes of the Zailiysky Alatau from 5 August to 21 August.

According to the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, during the joint exercise units will work on planning a special operation, conducting live fire, carrying out search operations using mountaineering equipment, and adjusting aviation and artillery fire.