Ukrainian grain export agreement signed in Istanbul

An agreement to lift the blockade of Ukrainian ports for the export of Ukrainian grain has been signed in Istanbul.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda
Details: The document is called «Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian sea ports». During this procedure, Ukraine has not signed any documents with Russia.
According to the agreement, the sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnyi remain under the full control of the Ukrainian side. It is forbidden for any other vessels to be in these ports except for those that are to facilitate the export of grain and associated food products and fertilisers.
The initiative does not weaken the sanctions against Russia. There can be no escort of Ukrainian vessels by Russian ships.
Leave a Reply