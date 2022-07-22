 
 
Mariupol is closed for tighter filtration measures – mayor’s adviser

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — FRIDAY, 22 JULY 2022, 16:40

The Russians are to temporarily block entry and exit from the occupied city of Mariupol and tighten up their inspections.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: «From 16:00 on Friday to 06:00 on Monday, the invaders are closing the city for entry and exit. Enhanced filtration and anti-partisan measures will be implemented.

Be on your guard. Don’t put yourself in danger. Wipe your phones. Don’t leave your homes unnecessarily. Avoid roadblocks. Help each other.»

Details: According to Andriushchenko, the reason for the tightening-up of restrictions was «a bad night for the invaders in Berdiansk», when they suffered heavy losses.

