Ukrainian war on 14.06.2022

About 70 residents have been evacuated from Lysychansk and surrounding settlements

Source: the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhii Haidai

Direct speech: «Finally. Our people want to leave en masse. It took 110 days of survival under fire. About 70 residents have been evacuated from Lisichansk and surrounding settlements.»

Haidai noted that»evacuation now is a bunch of risk stages.»

First, police officers, rescuers and volunteers have to reach people who must then run to a car under fire. This is followed by hours of travel to a safer location, during which they are risking their lives. Then they spend the night waiting for the next move to a safe place.

Direct speech: «The shelling is so powerful that people can’t stand it in shelters, their psychological state is at breaking point. The last few days – residents, finally, without further ado, are ready to go. If only in silence…

Russia has already lost 32,500 military personnel, 1,434 tanks and 3,503 armoured combat vehicles in its war of conquest in Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 14.06 were approximately: (figures in brackets indicate losses in the last 24 hours)

personnel — about 32,500 (+200),

tanks — 1,434 (+2) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 3,503 (+11) units,

artillery systems — 721 (+3) units,

Multiple rocket launcher — 229 (+3) units,

air defence systems — 97 (+0) units,

aircraft — 213 (+0) units,

helicopters — 179 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicle — 588 (+3) units,

cruise missiles — 125 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 13 (+0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks — 2,473 (+13) units,

special equipment — 54 (+0).

The enemy suffered their greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.