 
«  
  »

Russian losses from 3 month: 213 planes, among others

On 12 June, Russia lost another plane, with the total of Russian planes destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces rising to 213 since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 13 June 2022 comprise approximately:

32,300 (+150) military personnel

1,432 (+2) tanks

3,492 (+8) armoured combat vehicles

718 (+3) artillery systems

226 (+0) multiple rocket launchers

97 (+0) pieces of air defence equipment

213 (+1) planes

178 (+0) helicopters

585 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs

125 (+0) cruise missiles

13 (+0) ships/boats

2,460 (+5) pieces of automotive equipment and fuel tankers

54 (+0) pieces of special equipment

On 12 June, Russian troops suffered the most significant losses on the Bakhmut front.

13 июня, 2022 | Category: english news, Новости

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  