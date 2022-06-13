Russian losses from 3 month: 213 planes, among others

On 12 June, Russia lost another plane, with the total of Russian planes destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces rising to 213 since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 13 June 2022 comprise approximately:
32,300 (+150) military personnel
3,492 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
718 (+3) artillery systems
226 (+0) multiple rocket launchers
97 (+0) pieces of air defence equipment
213 (+1) planes
178 (+0) helicopters
585 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs
125 (+0) cruise missiles
13 (+0) ships/boats
2,460 (+5) pieces of automotive equipment and fuel tankers
54 (+0) pieces of special equipment
On 12 June, Russian troops suffered the most significant losses on the Bakhmut front.
