Russian forces push Ukrainian troops out of Sievierodonetsk city centre – General Staff Report

Russian forces have continued to mount an artillery-supported assault on Sievierodonetsk and have pushed the Ukrainian troops out of the city’s central neighbourhoods.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 13 June

Details: Russian forces have also fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas around Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, and Toshkivka with artillery.

There were no significant changes on the. On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces have opened artillery and mortar fire on Ukrainian positions in the area of Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast [in northern Ukraine — ed.].

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces have focused their efforts on defending their positions and preventing the Ukrainian troops from reaching the Ukrainian border with Russia. Russian troops have conducted a partially successful assault operation on the Ternova – Izbytske front and were able to gain a foothold in its northern part. They have remotely planted mines on the possible routes of advance of Ukrainian troops near Petrivka, 20 km to the east of Staryi Saltiv. Russian drones conducted aerial reconnaissance near Shestakove.

Russia’s efforts on the Sloviansk front have been focused on storming the towns of Dolyna and Bohorodychne, but the assault was unsuccessful. Russia has replaced over 100 pieces of damaged armoured and other vehicles with new ones.

On the Donetsk front, Russia’s efforts are focused on mounting an offensive in order to encircle Ukrainian forces in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk and on blocking supply routes from Bakhmut [the main supply route to Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk that is still viable – ed.]. Russia continues to replenish its losses. Over 80 pieces of military equipment have been transferred to Kreminna and Starobilsk, including heavy armoured equipment and artillery systems.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted no active combat operations, but continued to fire on Ukrainian positions near Maiaky, 10 km to the north of Sloviansk, and Serebrianka, 5 km to the southeast of Siversk.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled a Russian assault on the Viktorivka – Vrubivka and the Vrubivka – Komyshuvakha fronts. Russian forces have renewed their assault on Zolote and are consolidating their positions on the Roty – Myronivka front. They have attempted to conduct assault operations on the Dolomitne – Kemeda and the Dolomitne – Novoluhanske fronts, but were not successful. Russian drones conducted aerial reconnaissance in the area of Pokrovske.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian assault aircraft conducted an airstrike on Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka.

On the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Russia continued to fire on Ukrainian troops along the entire line of contact in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian reserve troops to other fronts.

Russia is conducting defence operations on the Pivdennyi Buh front and focusing its main efforts on maintaining control over the occupied territories. Russian forces performed combat engineering tasks in order to reinforce their positions near Shyroka Balka and Prydniprovske. Russian UAVs conducted aerial reconnaissance near Davydiv Brid in order to establish the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Russia continues to block all civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Six Kalibr naval-based cruise missile carriers are at the ready in the Black Sea.