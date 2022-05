Russians fired on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: search for survivors under rubble ongoing

Russian troops have fired on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast again, causing serious damage; survivors are being searched for under the rubble.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Reznichenko: «A sleepless night and a sleepless morning. We have several «arrivals». Serious damage. Rescuers are clearing the debris and searching for people».

Reznichenko didn’t report where and when the shellings took place.