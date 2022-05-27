General Staff: Russian mounts new offensive on Sloviansk front

Russian occupation forces have resumed their offensive on the Sloviansk front and are firing on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on Friday, 27 May

Details: On the Siversk front, Russian troops continue to reinforce their cover of the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia; up to 2 battalion tactical groups of the Russian Airborne Forces have been deployed in the area.

On the, Russia is training military personnel to replenish Motor Rifle, Tank, and Artillery units. Russian troops are firing on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and planting mines along the routes of possible advance of Ukrainian troops.

On the Kharkiv front, Russia’s efforts are focused on maintaining its current positions and hindering the advance of Ukrainian troops.

On the Sloviansk front, Russian occupation forces have resumed their offensive and are firing on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions.