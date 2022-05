On the night of 23-24 May, Russian occupiers carried out a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: «We have information about last night’s ‘incoming’ strike. The occupiers ‘demilitarised’ a field in Pavlohrad District.»

: Reznichenko said that the blast created a 4-metre-deep crater.

There were no casualties.