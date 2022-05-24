Russian losses to date: 205 planes, 1,303 tanks, and 29,350 personnel

Iryna Balachuk – Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 08:49
As of Tuesday, 24 May, Russia has lost 29,350 military personnel, 205 planes, 112 cruise missiles, 1,302 tanks, and 3,194 armoured combat vehicles since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in Ukraine on 24 February.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 24 May 2022 comprise approximately: (with figures in brackets indicating losses sustained in the last 24 hours)
1,302 (+9) tanks
3,194 (+28) armoured combat vehicles
606 (+2) artillery systems
201 (+0) multiple rocket launchers
93 (+0) pieces of air defence equipment
205 (+1) planes
170 (+0) helicopters
480 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs
112 (+2) cruise missiles
13 (+0) ships/boats
2,213 (+7) pieces of automotive equipment and fuel tanks
43 (+0) pieces of special equipment
On 23 May, Russian troops suffered most significant losses on the Sievierodonetsk front.
Leave a Reply