Russian losses to date: 205 planes, 1,303 tanks, and 29,350 personnel

Iryna Balachuk – Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 08:49

As of Tuesday, 24 May, Russia has lost 29,350 military personnel, 205 planes, 112 cruise missiles, 1,302 tanks, and 3,194 armoured combat vehicles since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in Ukraine on 24 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 24 May 2022 comprise approximately: (with figures in brackets indicating losses sustained in the last 24 hours)

29,350 (+150) military personnel

1,302 (+9) tanks

3,194 (+28) armoured combat vehicles

606 (+2) artillery systems

201 (+0) multiple rocket launchers

93 (+0) pieces of air defence equipment

205 (+1) planes

170 (+0) helicopters

480 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs

112 (+2) cruise missiles

13 (+0) ships/boats

2,213 (+7) pieces of automotive equipment and fuel tanks

43 (+0) pieces of special equipment

On 23 May, Russian troops suffered most significant losses on the Sievierodonetsk front.