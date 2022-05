Ukraine is currently negotiating the evacuation of 60 people from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

Source: Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories in a comment to Suspilne

Details: Vereshchuk said that negotiations are underway to release 60 people from the steelworks.

«There are several hundred wounded there, they must be rescued first of all, because the Russians will not agree to let all of them go at once.

So, at first the seriously injured people and medics [will be evacuated]. There are 60 of them».