Russian troops have lost over 550 artillery systems – General Staff

Roman Petrenko – Saturday, 14 May 2022, 09:49
The Russian forces have already lost 1,218 tanks and 551 artillery systems during the war in Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian occupying forces from 24 February to 14 May are estimated to be:
- personnel — about 27,200 (+300),
- tanks — 1218 (+13) units,
- armoured combat vehicles — 2934 (+34) units,
- artillery systems — 551 (+9) units,
- MLRS — 195 (+2) units,
- anti-aircraft systems- 88 (+0) units,
- aircraft — 200 (+0) units,
- helicopters — 163 (+1) units,
- operational and tactical level UAVs — 411 (+6),
- cruise missiles — 95 (+0),
- ships/boats — 13 (+) units,
- motor vehicles and tankers — 2059 (+17) units,
- special equipment — 42 (+1).
It is noted that the greatest Russian losses over the past 24 hours were observed on the Sloviansk and Bakhmutsk front.
The data is constantly being updated.
