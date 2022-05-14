Russian troops have lost over 550 artillery systems – General Staff

Roman Petrenko – Saturday, 14 May 2022, 09:49

The Russian forces have already lost 1,218 tanks and 551 artillery systems during the war in Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian occupying forces from 24 February to 14 May are estimated to be:

personnel — about 27,200 (+300),

tanks — 1218 (+13) units,

armoured combat vehicles — 2934 (+34) units,

artillery systems — 551 (+9) units,

MLRS — 195 (+2) units,

anti-aircraft systems- 88 (+0) units,

aircraft — 200 (+0) units,

helicopters — 163 (+1) units,

operational and tactical level UAVs — 411 (+6),

cruise missiles — 95 (+0),

ships/boats — 13 (+) units,

motor vehicles and tankers — 2059 (+17) units,

special equipment — 42 (+1).

It is noted that the greatest Russian losses over the past 24 hours were observed on the Sloviansk and Bakhmutsk front.

The data is constantly being updated.