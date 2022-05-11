Putin official says Kherson Region should enter Russian Federation «as legitimately as Crimea»

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that the annexation of the occupied Kherson Region should take place «legitimately, as it was with Crimea».

Source: Peskov quoted by RIA Novosti

Peskov Quote: «Of course, whether such an appeal is or isn’t made (about the annexation of the region to Russia), the inhabitants of Kherson Region should decide after all — this is the primary thing. And the inhabitants of Kherson region should also determine their fate.

Of course, this issue should be clearly and carefully verified and assessed by lawyers and legal specialists, because, of course, such fateful decisions should have an absolutely clear legal background, legal justification, and be absolutely legitimate, as was the case with Crimea.»

Background: The so-called authorities of the Kherson Military-Civilian Administration, appointed by the occupiers, have announced that they will ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to include Kherson Region in the Russian Federation.