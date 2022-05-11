Planes, artillery, tanks, infantry: Russians storm Azovstal with everything they can

Russian troops continue to carry out airstrikes and bomb the Azovstal iron and steel works in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Source: Azov Regiment

Literally: «Over the past day, 38 aircraft flew to the territory of the Azovstal plant, which is defended by the defenders of Mariupol, including 4 sorties of strategic bombers.

Also, enemy barrel artillery, tanks, and so on do not stop working. The Russian occupying forces do not stop trying to capture the Ukrainian fortress and continue to carry out daily assaults with the support of infantry.»

What preceded it: Illia Samoilenko, an Intelligence Directorate officer from the Azov Regiment, said that his unit cannot surrender to the Russians, because it has an order to keep the Azovstal defence in Mariupol and cannot violate it.