War in Ukrane. Digest 26-28.03

The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has obtained a list of Russian FSB officers involved in criminal activities on behalf of the aggressor country in Europe.

Source: Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate

Details: The list consists of 620 FSB officers.

The intelligence reveals the names of the Russian spies, their place of work, registered address and passport data as well as the models and registration plates of their cars.

The full list of spies can be viewed on the Chief Intelligence Directorate website.

Two high-voltage lines that supply some of the residential homes in the suburbs of Bilychi, Borshchahivka, Vynohradar, Vitryany Hory and Pushcha-Vodytsya were damaged due to fighting near Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Details: Electrical engineers are rapidly switching critical infrastructure to backup power.

A total of 82,000 subscribers are impacted; they were previously disconnected on 26 March due to shelling.

As soon as the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirm that it is safe to carry out the recovery work, the engineers will be able to restore electricity.

At least 7 brigades of electrical engineers will be involved in repairing the damage. The authorities assure residents that these specialists will do everything possible to restore electricity quickly.

Also, today during the day residents in the right-bank suburbs of Kyiv may experience low water pressure. Some pumping stations of «Kyivvodokanal» (the water provider) have had their electricity cut off. The water supply to the capital is not cut off.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations are arriving in Istanbul, where the next round of talks is scheduled for 29-30 March.

Source: journalists of «Ukrainska Pravda», close to the talks

Details: Delegations of Ukraine and Russia will arrive by Monday night, 28 March. The talks will begin on Tuesday, 29 March.

According to preliminary information the talks in Istanbul will take place on 29 and 30 March.

Ukrainska Pravda sources note that the «schedules are quite fluid», delegations can stay for another day or two if necessary.

Previously: The first three rounds of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in person in Belarus on 28 February, 3 March and 7 March, later the delegations continued to work on peace proposals via video link.

On 10 March, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Russia, Dmytro Kuleba and Serhiy Lavrov, met in Antalya, Turkey.

The Presidents of Turkey and Russia have agreed that a new meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will take place on 29 March in Istanbul.

Russian invaders have fired at the Kharkiv region more than 200 times over the past day. They used artillery and mortars, as well as multiple rocket launchers, including the banned ‘Tornado’.

Source: Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synegubov in Telegram

Quote: «Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation forces have fired about 59 artillery and mortar shells.

There were also about 180 incidents of shelling by the enemy with multiple rocket launchers, including the ‘Tornado’ type cluster munitions, which are prohibited by the relevant international treaties.»

Details: According to Sinegubov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine counterattacked in some areas of Kharkiv region.

The village of Mala Rohan is entirely under the control of Ukrainian troops and «is cleared» of the occupiers. The villages of Vilkhivka and Husarivka, near Balaklia, have also been liberated from the invaders.

Fierce battles with Russian invaders continue in the city of Izyum.

The Russian army has lost 17,000 soldiers since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine, on Facebook.

Details: Total Russian combat losses from 24 February to 28 March are estimated to be:

Personnel — about 17,000 men

Tanks — 586 units

Armoured combat vehicles — 1,694 units

Artillery systems — 302 units

Multiple rocket launchers — 95 units

Air defence systems — 54 units

Aircraft — 123 units

Helicopters — 127 units

Motor vehicles — 1,150 units

Ships/boats — 7 units

Fuel tanks — 73

Operational/tactical level UAVs — 66

Special equipment — 21

Short-range ballistic missile/battlefield rocket launchers — 4.

Data is constantly being updated. Calculation of losses is made more complicated by the high intensity of combat operations.