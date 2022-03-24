Latest news. War in Ukraine this week

Residents of the Livoberezhnyi (Left Bank) district are starting to be removed en masse to the territory of Russia. In total about 15,000 Mariupol residents have been illegally deported, said the City Council.



Source: Mariupol City Council

Details: A third of all residents in the Livoberezhnyi district have already been deported.

The City Council reports that the invaders are issuing ultimatums to already war-weary people, forcing them to board buses. There are also reports that the Russians are taking away people’s passports and other Ukrainian identification documents.

Meanwhile, the buses that left Zaporizhzhia for Berdiansk on 24 March to evacuate Mariupol residents have been blocked. City Hall is certain that the only reason for this is to prevent people from being able to return to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

During the month of the war in Ukraine, the Russian occupiers killed 128 children, 7 of whom died in the past 24 hours.

Tragic statistics were provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

At the same time, the number of wounded children has increased to 172.

The highest number of victims was recorded in the following regions: Kyiv — 64, Kharkiv — 43, Donetsk — 43, Chernihiv — 32, Mykolaiv — 24, Zhytomyr — 15, Kherson — 15 and Sumy — 14 and in the city of Kyiv – 16

On Wednesday, 23 March, in Mariupol, rescuers found the body of 11-year-old Ukrainian gymnast Kateryna Dyachenko under the rubble of a house shelled by the occupiers. The house where the little athlete lived collapsed after an enemy shell hit.

The girl won major competitions multiple times.

Moreover, on 11 March, the Russian troops fired on a convoy of cars during the evacuation of civilians in the village of Peremoha, Brovarskyi district of the Kyiv region. A 13-year-old boy died as a result of the immoral act of the occupiers

In Bucha, 13 March, Russian soldiers ruthlessly opened fire on a car with a family on board, killing two children, ages 4 and 9, as well as their mother.

The number of victims is growing every day in Ukraine: 9 children with severe injuries due to shelling in Mariupol and Sievierodonetsk were taken to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Children’s Hospital.

During the month of the war, the Russian occupiers damaged 566 educational institutions, 73 of which were utterly destroyed. In particular, more than 230 schools and 155 kindergartens have already been damaged or destroyed.

Educational institutions in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv are most often destroyed.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine added that the data were not final, given the inability to inspect the shelling sites in places where active hostilities are taking place and in the temporarily occupied territories.

The Centre for Counteracting Disinformation of National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine warns of possible chemical attacks prepared by the aggressor.

Source: Сentre for Сountering Disinformation in Telegram

Verbatim: «Russian channels tell their audience daily about mythical laboratories that allegedly create chemical weapons in Ukraine.»

«This is how the enemy ‘grooms’ the population of the Russian Federation regarding the use of chemical weapons by ‘nationalists against the civilian population.’ We emphasise that there are no such laboratories in Ukraine.»

An Extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State and Government will take place on 24 March 2022 in Brussels. It needs to be a game-changer.

The focal point of this Summit will be the all-out war launched by Russia against Ukraine one month earlier, namely on 24 February 2022, and NATO’s crucial next steps.

For this Extraordinary Summit to properly address the greatest geopolitical crisis since WWII and not be just another forum for NATO’s leadership to simply show a united front, it is essential that NATO Heads of State and Government keep in mind some important factors when mapping out their critical course of action, which should include the immediate supply of much needed defensive lethal weapons for Ukraine to be able to continue defending its territorial integrity and impose a no-fly zone over its airspace.

First, the extensive war launched by Russia against Ukraine on 24 February 2022 could have been avoided if NATO and its member countries had taken control of the geopolitical agenda instead of allowing an authoritarian despot with insatiable imperialist ambitions to define it.

Had NATO and its member countries imposed severe sanctions and provided Ukraine with the necessary defensive lethal weapons in December 2021 to pressure Russia to de-escalate its military build-up on the borders of Ukraine in accordance with the Minsk agreements – instead of doing so after Russia initiated its full-scale war – Putin could have backed out of his full invasion plan without losing face, at least in his eyes, by providing then the lame explanation that the build-up was just another military exercise without any intent to further invade Ukraine.

Second, Russia has realized that it will not win a conventional war against Ukraine.