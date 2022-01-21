Using video presentations in the online school system

The constant development of society requires new approaches to educational activities. Today’s child thinks differently, prefers a virtual world in which he finds like-minded people and interesting information. The Internet is the dominant network system that has a huge impact on the formation of personality. The task of the teacher is to create such conditions that would promote the use of technical devices for the intellectual development of students. This is where online school has its advantages, because it is not boring lessons of explanation or lectures, it is an interesting world of classes in which students gain knowledge in gadgets.

The current generation of children is called «digital» because technology is an integral part of their lives. It is believed that such children perceive the material in a clip, that is, you need to constantly change the pictures to fully understand the material. This is the solution we see in the use of video presentations, where changing images, enhanced by voice. By watching this lesson, the child gets into an online environment, which is a de facto tool that helps to learn about the world.

In her book, Generations and Learning Styles, Julie Coates says that learning must be dynamic, because today’s students want to get information quickly. Such a process is possible only when the material in the video presentation is logically structured and vividly visualized. In addition, given that the digital generation seeks to be independent, the chosen way of explaining the topic is very appropriate, because the child works without the need for outside help.

The advantages of using video presentations in the system of online school is that the effect of presence in a regular lesson, where the student feels at ease, is not afraid to think freely, is aware of the results of their own learning activities, avoiding overload, as at any time may stop viewing and resume it later. This helps to improve health, because the child takes a break when he feels tired, which is absolutely impossible in a normal school.

The use of video presentations is an important tool in the implementation of the educational process in the online school, which helps to rationally use time. Since «digital» children, according to psychologists, can not focus for a long time, accordingly, the review of educational material should not be long, and therefore the content of the lesson is chosen to briefly convey the main events, facts, but also encourage students to draw their own conclusions. and possibly find additional information. This organization of training, we think, contributes to effective work. In addition, in video presentations you can use a variety of games, puzzles, crosswords, quizzes, demonstrate experiments with visual material, perform practical work and more. In our opinion, this will only increase the child’s interest in the lesson, promote the development of skills and abilities. The result of successfully selected material is the formation of the child’s creative approach to what he saw, heard and independently studied.

Thus, the use of video presentations in the educational process is important at the present stage, because traditional education, as we see, can not meet the needs of children today, because the rapid development of science and technology affects society, and children growing up in such conditions adapt to change and require new approaches in the implementation of the educational process.

