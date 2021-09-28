Old-Coins, Blockchain Technology and The Graph (GRT) Coin

In the current year 2021, there have been many movements on the crypto markets, but in the process users also saw a flood of positive feedback, one bright spot being The Graph (GRT) as the little brother of the so-called Chainlink competitors. Not comprehensibly, there were different opinions about the GRT Coin from so-called crypto experts in this context.

The Graph (GRT) is an indexing protocol for querying networks such as Ethereum and IPFS. GRT already supports numerous applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can create and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, to make data easily accessible. To explain it very simply at this point: The Graph exposes data that can be transformed, organised and shared across applications so users can query it with just a few clicks.

The question is, what is so special about The Graph (GRT)?

Quite simply, The Graph (GRT) has a vision of a decentralised public infrastructure. To ensure the economic security of The Graph network and the integrity of the queried data, participants use Graph Tokens (GRT). GRT is locked by indexers, curators and delegators to provide indexing and curation services to the network.

Indexers receive the right to edit queries and select subgraphs to be indexed for staking their GRT tokens, in addition to APY rewards. Curators help by checking the quality of subgraphs in the network, which makes The Graph (GRT) special in every way.

Recently, it was said about «The Graph (GRT)» that «crypto price predictions can be difficult», yet many reputable crypto sites have made excellent predictions via the GRT.

In the evaluation of these «crypto price predictions», it should be noted at this point: At the current time, the price of «The Graph Coin» is 0.9 U$ dollars. If one also looks at the full-bodied demoscopes of the industry, here among others «Wallet Investor», which sees a price of the «GRT Coin» within one year at a gigantic upward movement of 2.40 U$ dollars and in the 5-year forecast even at 9.50 U$ dollars, one assumes very optimistic price developments in the short and long term for «The Graph (GRT)».

Incidentally, you don’t have to be a professional trader to be able to read the letters, because analysts from «Coinpedia» see the price of «The Graph (GRT) Coin» at a whopping U$5.00 by the end of the current year 2021 and at U$12.00 by the end of the coming year 2022, whereby «Coinpedia» even goes so far as to predict that the price of GRT could reach U$20.00 within just 5 years.

The website «Market Realist» trumpets even more positive tones for GRT in this context. However, despite all the euphoria, crypto price forecasts should always be taken with a grain of salt, because as is well known, the crypto markets are often very volatile.

The Graph (GRT) Coin is currently still a fairly unknown coin, but so was Bitcoin once upon a time.

In the short term, it is fair to say that The Graph (GRT) Coin is currently very popular in the mainstream crypto community, and is also traded on the major crypto exchanges such as Kraken, Binance and Coinbase, with a volume of 200 million US dollars!

Even if we can’t and don’t want to influence prices with just one tweet, like a famous electric car tycoon, the potential of Graph Token (GRT) should be very high in the coming months!