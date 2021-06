«Люк, я твой отец»: Хэмилл рассказал о съемках культовой сцены из «Звездных войн»

It’s crucial to warm up vocally prior to any demanding challenges. FYI-In that scene- NOTHING could be heard over the deafening roar of the wind-machines. I spoke my lines based on Vader’s gestures, unable to hear a word he said. Everything was dubbed in later in post-production. https://t.co/MuL78BMUOC pic.twitter.com/8bthG8xCgL

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 27, 2021