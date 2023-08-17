Еврейский отец американского спецназа США дозволили Ізраїлю продати Німеччині протиракетну систему Arrow 3 за $3,5 млрд » Panic as thousands of students don’t know A-Level results after UCAS crashes Featured Image Credit: Twitter/ksam247s/sajoiner/Getty Thousands of students eagerly awaiting their A-Level results are stuck in limbo after the UCAS website crashed. It’s already a stressful enough day for the many students about to learn their exam results, which will help determine their futures, but with many complaining that they can’t get online to see their results it’s getting even more difficult. It should be a day for dramatically opening envelopes, panicked calls to universities to ask if they’ll still take you even if you didn’t quite get the grades, and a school’s most photogenic students jumping for joy together. However, many of those logging onto the UCAS site have discovered to their dismay that it’s gone down, leaving them unable to see their results. They’ve instead taken to social media to vent their frustrations at the problem, with many being told that they’re getting a ‘503 error’, which tends to mean a server can’t handle their request because it’s overloaded.