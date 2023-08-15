Trump claims Georgia indictment is «politically inspired»

Former President Donald Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News Digital late Monday that the charges filed against him in Georgia are «politically inspired.»

Georgia prosecutors say Trump and 18 others including his lawyers, John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, as well as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows «joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome» of the 2020 election.

«This politically-inspired indictment, which could have been brought close to three years ago, was tailored for placement right smack in the middle of my political campaign,» Trump told Fox News Digital, echoing an earlier statement Monday from the Trump campaign.

Trump said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis «should focus on the people that rigged the 2020 presidential election, not those who demand an answer as to what happened.»

«Just like she has allowed Atlanta to go to hell with all of its crime and violence, so too has Joe Biden allowed the United States of America to go to the same place with millions of people invading our country, inflation, bad economy, no energy, and lack of respect all over the world,» Trump told Fox News Digital.

This is the fourth indictment Trump is facing. The former president, who is the current GOP 2024 frontrunner, has already been charged in three separate cases this year. He denies any wrongdoing in all the cases and says they are politically motivated.