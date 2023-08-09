Explosion rocks plant near Moscow: evacuation ongoing

An explosion has rocked an optical-mechanical plant producing observation devices and sights in Moscow Oblast — RIA Novosti citing emergency services and local authorities

The explosion thundered at the plant in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow. A full evacuation was announced there. Security forces and the head of the district arrived at the spot.

This is one of the oldest optical-mechanical plants. It produces optical aviation sights, thermal direction finders, homing heads, laser detection stations, observation devices, as well as night vision devices, binoculars, etc.