Romanian ship damaged during Russian attack on Ukrainian port

A Romanian ship sustained minor damage during a Russian attack on the Ukrainian port of Reni on the River Danube on the night of 23-24 July.
Source: HotNews.ro, a Romanian news website, citing the Romanian Foreign Ministry
Details: The Ministry said that representatives of the Consulate General in Odesa, which is temporarily operating in the Ministry’s central office, had investigated the incident with the Romanian ship in the port of Reni.
Early reports received by representatives of the Romanian Consulate from the Ukrainian authorities, the vessel sustained minor damage and continued its voyage.
Background:
- Russian forces carried out an attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 23-24 July. The Ukrainian military said the attack targeted the Danube port infrastructure. The Ukrainian military said that the Russian attack targeted Danube port infrastructure.
- The Russian attack destroyed a grain depot and damaged several other storage facilities. A fire broke out in a production facility.
