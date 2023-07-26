Romanian ship damaged during Russian attack on Ukrainian port

A Romanian ship sustained minor damage during a Russian attack on the Ukrainian port of Reni on the River Danube on the night of 23-24 July.

Source: HotNews.ro, a Romanian news website, citing the Romanian Foreign Ministry

Details: The Ministry said that representatives of the Consulate General in Odesa, which is temporarily operating in the Ministry’s central office, had investigated the incident with the Romanian ship in the port of Reni.

Early reports received by representatives of the Romanian Consulate from the Ukrainian authorities, the vessel sustained minor damage and continued its voyage.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry also said that no Romanian citizens were injured in the attacks against Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

