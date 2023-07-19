Ukraine attacked Russian military base in Crimea

Ukrainian army attacked and destroyed a military base in Crimea. Large stocks of weapons and ammunition were stored in the village of Stary Krym.



More than 2,000 people were evacuated in Crimea Wednesday after a fire broke out at a military training ground, the peninsula’s Moscow-backed governor said Wednesday.

In a Telegram post, Crimea Gov. Sergey Askenov said residents of four villages in Kirovske district would be temporarily evacuated. The blaze also caused traffic disruptions, he said.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The incident comes two days after Ukraine attacked the strategic and symbolic Crimean bridge linking the annexed peninsula to Russia.