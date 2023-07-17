Crimean Bridge damage will cause logistical problems for Russian forces, Ukrainian official

A boat sails next to the Crimean Bridge connecting Russia with the peninsula across the Kerch Strait, in Crimea, on July 17. Stringer/Reuters

The destruction of part of the Crimean Bridge could create logistical difficulties for Russian forces, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s defense intelligence said Monday.

Spokesperson Andrii Yusov told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne that Russia has been using the bridge «as a major logistics hub for moving forces and resources deep into the territory of Ukraine,» and «any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers, which create potential advantages for the Ukrainian defense forces.»

«The whole world is now witnessing kilometer-long traffic jams and damaged bridge structures,» he said.

However, Yusov stopped short of claiming Ukrainian responsibility for the incident.

«As for the reasons for this [damage], we do not comment. I can only quote the chief of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, who said ‘the Crimean bridge is an unstable structure,'» Yusov said.

Some context: The bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia was hit by two strikes early Monday, according to multiple reports. Two people were killed in the incident, a Russian regional governor said. Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have long stated their goal of recapturing Crimea but rarely comment directly on actions in the peninsula.