Wagner boss Prigozhin is in Russia, Belarus ruler Lukashenko says

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin — who led a short-lived rebellion in Russia last month — is in Russia and not Belarus, the leader of Belarus says. Prigozhin's whereabouts have been a mystery since the mutiny. Under the deal to end the stand-off, charges against him were dropped and he was offered a move to Belarus. But on Thursday Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said: «As for Prigozhin, he's in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus.» In response to Mr Lukashenko's remarks the Kremlin said it was «not following» Mr Prigozhin's movements. Mr Lukashenko had helped broker the deal to end the mutiny, and just over a week ago said Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus. The BBC tracked Prigozhin's private jet flying to Belarus in late June, and returning to Russia the same evening. It has since made several flights between St Petersburg and Moscow — although it is not clear if Prigozhin has been on board. The BBC also can't verify Mr Lukashenko's claim about the Wagner leader's current location. On Thursday Mr Lukashenko added that «as far as I know» the rest of the Wagner fighters were still at their bases — which could include eastern Ukraine or a training base in Russia's Krasnodar region. The Belarus leader said an offer for Wagner to station some of its fighters in Belarus — a prospect that has alarmed neighbouring Nato countries — still stands and he has offered several Soviet-era military sites for their use. «But Wagner have a different vision,» he said, adding: «Of course I won't tell you about that.» «At present, the issue of their relocation has not been resolved.» IMAGE SOURCE, REUTERS Image caption, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko spoke at a press conference in Minsk The Wagner Group is a private army of mercenaries that has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine. In his address Mr Lukashenko said he was not concerned about having Wagner fighters in Belarus, adding they would be in the country on «certain conditions». «The main condition is that if we need to activate them for the defence of our country, then that will be done instantly, in any direction,» Mr Lukashenko said as he praised Wagner's «experience». But, he dismissed any potential threat of a Wagner-led mutiny in Belarus. «All sorts of things happen in life, but I don't see that situation for now. «If they come here, we will pay close attention to them,» the Belarusian leader said. Mr Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 and is widely thought to have rigged 2020 elections to maintain power. The previous night, Russian state TV appeared to turn on Prigozhin by showing off his wealth and weapons inside a «palace» of his which had been raided by police. Footage showed bundles of cash, a collection of wigs, a fully-equipped medical treatment room and gold bars. Prigozhin's mutiny saw Wagner mercenaries cross from field camps in Ukraine into the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, seizing command of some military facilities. Wagner fighters then travelled north towards Moscow, prompting the Kremlin to introduce tighter security in many regions, including the capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin later said Russian pilots were killed during the mutiny and it also appears to be the case that several aircraft were destroyed. Mr Putin initially accused the group of treason, but under the deal that brought an end to the mutiny, Prigozhin was promised security and the Russian criminal case against Wagner was dropped. Its fighters were told they could either sign regular army contracts, go home or head to Belarus. Recent satellite images have shown what looks like tents being erected at a former military base close to Minsk, but there has been no sign yet that this has happened