Russian military says it shot down 5 drones in attempted «terrorist» attack near Moscow

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted five Ukrainian drones near Moscow on Tuesday in what it called a «terrorist» attack in a statement on Telegram.

«This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using five UAVs against targets in Moscow region and New Moscow was foiled,» the ministry said.

Four of the drones were intercepted by air defenses in the New Moscow region, it said.

The fifth drone was «suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed on the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region,» the ministry said.

There were no casualties as a result of the drone interceptions, the ministry said.

Some context: Ukraine rarely comments on attacks on Russian soil, which have ramped up in recent months as the war increasingly comes home to the Russian people.

Multiple people familiar with US intelligence on the matter told CNN in June that Kyiv has cultivated a network of agents inside Russia and has provided them with drones to stage attacks.

