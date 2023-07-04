COCAINE found at the White House

HAZMAT crew gather behind the gates of the White House outside the entrance to the West Wing on Sunday evening. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday following discovery of the white powder substance that was confirmed to be cocaine.

U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gulielmi told the Washington Post that they are conducting further testing to confirm if the substance is the illegal drug.

He also said that President Joe Biden was not in the executive mansion when the substance was discovered.

Authorities are investigating how the cocaine got into the White House.

Pro-Trump Republican Rep. Jim Banks tweeted: ‘They never found cocaine in the Trump White House!’

Meanwhile, far-right Newsmax host Robb Schmitt said during a report on the cocaine discovery: ‘It wouldn’t be a thumpin’ July 4th weekend without Hunter Biden ripping lines off of a bust of Teddy Roosevelt.’

‘Cocaine was found at the White House and Hunter Biden currently lives at the White House. FBI has no clue who it belongs to. Anyone want to help them?’ a Twitter journalist with nearly 200k followers wrote.

A uniformed member of the USSS found the white powder substance while conducting a routine round through the White House.

Discovery of the illegal drug led to a brief evacuation of the White House.

The D.C. fire department team that responded to the call determined the substance did not pose a threat – and the recording of a dispatch from the fire crew confirmed testing found it was cocaine.

‘We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride,’ a firefighter with the D.C. department of hazardous materials radioed at 8:49 on Sunday, according to the Post.

‘Bag it up and take it out,’ the firefighter instructed.

Some Republicans on Twitter are questioning whether the cocaine really did come from Hunter – noting possible other sources.

‘I am not ruling out possible members of the White House press,’ conservative radio host Mark Levin tweeted in response to the discovery of cocaine.