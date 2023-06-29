Берегова охорона США заявила, що серед уламків приреченого підводного апарату «Титан» виявлено «ймовірні людські залишки». Швейцарія заблокувала реекспорт танків Leopard 1 для України » The Kremlin has problems with the Putin’s authority after Wagner rebellion. Here’s what else you should know President Vladimir Putin said he «did not doubt» the support of Russian citizens during the short-lived Wagner mutiny, according to a Kremlin readout Wednesday. The Kremlin has gone to great lengths to reassert Putin’s authority, with events designed to show the unity and solidarity of the state and the military under his leadership. But in the minds of many commentators, it won’t be easy to draw a line under the extraordinary events of the weekend, and questions will linger about the performance, willingness and even the loyalty of some Russian units. Here’s what else you should know to get up to speed: International reaction: US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz both said separately Wednesday that Putin had been weakened by the Wagner rebellion. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili told CNN Putin’s failure to “master” the situation both in Russia and on the battlefield in Ukraine is causing concern in the neighboring state.

Moscow pushes back on NYT report: The Kremlin has dismissed a report in the New York Times about a Russian general allegedly knowing in advance about Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's plans to attempt a mutiny, calling the story "speculation and rumors." The Times reported that US officials are trying to learn if Gen. Sergey Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, helped to plan Prigozhin's armed rebellion.

US assistance to Warsaw: The Biden administration on Wednesday approved a potential $15 billion sale of an Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System to Poland. Congress was notified of the possible sale on Wednesday, according to a notice from the US State Department.

Kramatorsk strike: Ukrainian officials said 11 people died in a Russian missile strike Tuesday in the city center of Kramatorsk. Colombian parliament member and former High Commissioner for Peace Sergio Jaramillo, writer Hector Abad and journalist Catalina Gomez were injured during the attack, according to a statement by Colombia's high commissioner for peace. The Ukrainian Security Service said it detained a man who allegedly scouted a pizzeria and sent a video of the site to the Russian Armed Forces prior to the strike.

Dam collapse toll: More than 100 people have died following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson earlier this month, according to an update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Over 60 bodies were found on Saturday and Sunday alone, according to the update.

Belgorod casualties: At least 14 servicemen from the Pskov region in Russia were killed in early June during an incursion in the Belgorod region, according to Pskov Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov. Belgorod region has seen a growing incidence of cross-border fire, in both directions, as well as incursions from Ukraine by groups calling themselves anti-Putin Russian partisans. CNN