Madonna’s family spoke about her illness

- The 64-year-old singer was found unconscious in New York on Saturday and taken to the ICU, where she was intubated overnight
- A relative told DailyMail.com that they were terrified: ‘Her family was preparing for the worst’
- Madonna’s world tour was set to begin on July 15 in Vancouver and to last seven months: she had been training and rehearsing intensely
Madonna‘s condition was so serious that her relatives were ‘preparing for the worst,’ a family member has told DailyMail.com.
The 64-year-old was found unconscious in New York on Saturday, and rushed to the ICU where she was reportedly intubated overnight.
On Wednesday, her manager Guy Oseary announced that she was suffering from a ‘serious bacterial infection’, and needed time to recover so was postponing her tour, due to begin in Vancouver on July 15.
The Michigan-born singer’s relative told DailyMail.com they spent several traumatic days unsure if she was going to pull through.
The family member said the shocking collapse was a wake-up call for Madonna, who believes she is ‘invincible’ and has been pushing herself extremely hard to prepare for the tour.
Madonna, in a picture posted to social media on June 23, was rushed to hospital on Saturday. A relative told DailyMail.com they were ‘preparing for the worst’
The singer has three sisters and three surviving brothers — her older brother Anthony, 66, died in February. In this 2021 photo she is seen with their father Silvio, now 92. From left: Paula, Madonna, Jennifer and Melanie
Madonna posted this image of herself with her children in 2017. From left, Rocco, David Banda, Mercy James and front, Lourdes and twins Stelle and Estere
‘For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,’ the relative said.
‘That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday.
‘Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation.’
Madonna is mother to six children: Lourdes, 26; Rocco, 22; David, 17; Mercy, 17; and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.
Lourdes was by her side throughout her hospitalization, The New York Post reported.
She posts frequent tributes to her 92-year-old father, Silvio Ciccone, and is close to several of her siblings.
Madonna has three sisters — Paula, Melanie and Jennifer — and four brothers: Anthony, Martin, Christopher and Mario.
Anthony died in February from throat cancer and respiratory failure, aged 66.
The Ciccone siblings all keep a low profile, leaving the limelight to their megastar relation.
Leave a Reply