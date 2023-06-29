Madonna’s family spoke about her illness

Madonna‘s condition was so serious that her relatives were ‘preparing for the worst,’ a family member has told DailyMail.com.

The 64-year-old was found unconscious in New York on Saturday, and rushed to the ICU where she was reportedly intubated overnight.

On Wednesday, her manager Guy Oseary announced that she was suffering from a ‘serious bacterial infection’, and needed time to recover so was postponing her tour, due to begin in Vancouver on July 15.

The Michigan-born singer’s relative told DailyMail.com they spent several traumatic days unsure if she was going to pull through.

The family member said the shocking collapse was a wake-up call for Madonna, who believes she is ‘invincible’ and has been pushing herself extremely hard to prepare for the tour.

Madonna, in a picture posted to social media on June 23, was rushed to hospital on Saturday. A relative told DailyMail.com they were ‘preparing for the worst’

The singer has three sisters and three surviving brothers — her older brother Anthony, 66, died in February. In this 2021 photo she is seen with their father Silvio, now 92. From left: Paula, Madonna, Jennifer and Melanie