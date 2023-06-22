Underwater noises recorded in the search area for the missing submersible «Titan»

The US Coast Guard denies that it is about the sounds of the explosion, as previously reported by the media. The search for a submarine with tourists, which disappeared on the way to the wreck of the Titanic, continues

The US Coast Guard denied reports that the sound of an explosion was heard in the search area for the Titan submersible, which disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean on June 18, as previously reported by some media. “We did not record anything that would indicate a rumble or explosion,” Coast Guard spokeswoman Briana Carter told People. At the same time, she confirmed that underwater noises were recorded in the bathyscaphe search area.

“Sonar buoys recorded noise in the water. We don’t know what the source of this noise is,» US Coast Guard spokesman John Mauger told CBS. According to him, two remote-controlled underwater vehicles and a surface vessel are trying to determine the source of the heard sounds.

“This is an incredibly difficult place,” Moger added, explaining that metal objects underwater make it difficult to find.

CNN and Rolling Stone, citing US government sources, report that the sounds were recorded at 30-minute intervals.

Rescue teams from the United States, Canada and France are looking for a bathyscaphe in an area of ​​about 30 thousand square kilometers, which is comparable to the size of Massachusetts or Lebanon, Reuters notes.

The submersible’s oxygen supply is expected to run out at 6 a.m. ET Thursday, Reuters reported, citing the US Coast Guard. The total supply of oxygen in the «Titan» is designed for 96 hours.

Communication with the bathyscaphe, which made an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic off the coast of southeastern Canada, disappeared 1 hour and 45 minutes after being submerged last Sunday.

There are five people on board the bathyscaphe. According to Reuters, they include British businessman Hamish Harding, 58; Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleiman, 19 (also British citizens); French submarine pilot Paul-Henri Nargolet, 77; OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush. At the same time, the authorities do not officially confirm the identity of those who are on board. Each paid $250,000 to participate in the expedition.

Experts cited by Reuters say it is extremely difficult to find a bathyscaphe the size of a car van in the absence of communication with it, and it is impossible to get out of the ship without outside help. If it turns out that the Titan is stuck on the ocean floor, rescue efforts will also be difficult due to pressure and total darkness.