Civilians in «critical condition» after strike on Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih

«High precision» Russian strikes hit central Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, leaving civilian victims in “extremely critical condition,” the city’s mayor said.

Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram that «high-precision monsters» struck several civilian targets in various parts of the city, including a five-story residential building.

Some victims were likely still under the rubble, he said, adding that response teams were working at the scene.

At least six people have now been confirmed dead after Russian missile strikes hit the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine overnight, as rescue teams work to free people still trapped under the rubble, Ukrainian officials said.

«Unfortunately, there are already 6 dead. The rescue operation continues,» said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih city military administration, in a Telegram post.

Vilkul said earlier that at least three people had died, dozens of others were wounded and rescuers were working to free at least seven people trapped in the rubble.

Their exact location remains unclear; rescue operations were taking place at a five-story apartment building that caught fire and at a warehouse hit in the strikes, authorities said.

«Three of the victims work at a private enterprise. They were hospitalized. There are probably people under the rubble of the destroyed warehouse, and rescuers are looking for them,» Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration, said in a Telegram post earlier Tuesday.

Air defenses shot down three cruise missiles over the city but there were also “incomings,” that hit civilian infrastructure, Lysak said earlier.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the attacks and offered condolences to the victims.