Ukrainian security forces claim that Russian troops blew up another dam in the southeast

Ukraine has accused Russian forces have blown up a small dam at a reservoir in the southeast along the regional border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Floodwaters spilled over both banks of the Mokri Yaly River after the dam of a small reservoir near village of Novodarivka was destroyed, according to the Military Media Center.

Novodarivka is one of several villages in the area that Kyiv’s troops have claimed in recent days, amid offensive operations along several points of the frontline in southeastern Ukraine.

It comes days after the deadly collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the southern Kherson region, in one of the biggest industrial and ecological disasters in Europe for decades.