Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka dam — one hundred thousand victims

A top Ukrainian official called the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam «ecocide» in a statement Tuesday morning.

«The Russians will be responsible for the possible deprivation of drinking water for people in the south of Kherson region and in Crimea, the possible destruction of some settlements and the biosphere,» Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said on Telegram.

«This is ecocide,» he added. «The safety of people is a priority today. We must ensure that the enemy is punished at the international level.»

Zelensky will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, the council’s secretary said Tuesday.

Evacuations from potential flood zones have already begun, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the Ukraine-appointed head of the Kherson regional military administration.

Ukraine’s military has blamed Russia for the destruction of the dam, while a senior Russia-installed official said its destruction was «a serious terrorist attack.»