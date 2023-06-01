Anti-Putin Russian dissident fighters say they will soon advance into their homeland

Service members with the Freedom of Russia Legion under the Ukrainian Army are seen at their positions near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 21, 2023. Alex Babenko/Reuters/FILE

The dissident Freedom for Russia Legion, an anti-Putin formation dedicated to ending the war in Ukraine and to toppling President Vladimir Putin, claim they are near the Russian border and will soon advance into the country.

The legion, which is made up of a few hundred Russian citizens who are fighting in Ukraine under the command of the Ukrainian security forces, last week claimed responsibility for an incursion inside the Russian border region of Belgorod.

«Very soon we will advance again into Russian territory to bring freedom, peace, and calm. (Grayvoron) is just the beginning,» the group said on their Telegram channel Thursday.

«Due to the cowardice of Putin’s military jackals, we have been left with many trophies. Thanks to this we will be able to arm more of our comrades-in-arms.»

Belgorod attacks: When speaking to CNN last week, a spokesperson for the legion codenamed «Caesar» said the dissident fighters used US-made armored vehicles — a claim that provoked minor consternation in Washington, which has insisted that Ukraine not use weapons it receives from members of the NATO security alliance inside Russia.

After the Belgorod attack, Ukrainian officials confirmed it had been carried out «by Russian citizens,» but insisted they were acting independently.