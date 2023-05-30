Ukraine denies involvement in alleged Moscow drone attack

Ukraine has denied direct involvement with an alleged drone attack on the Russian capital, Moscow, on Tuesday.

“Of course, we enjoy watching and predicting an increase in attacks. But of course, we have nothing to do directly with it,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told the Breakfast Show YouTube channel.

He also said, “What is growing in Russia is the karmic payment that Russia will gradually pay in aggravated form for everything it does in Ukraine.”

Moscow airports are functioning as usual following a drone attack that damaged several buildings in the capital city and the region, Russian state news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

All airports in the capital region are operating under normal conditions as of 8:00 a.m., and air traffic control dispatchers are working within normal limits, TASS reported, citing the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has claimed that Ukraine is responsible for the alleged drone attack against Moscow on Tuesday. Kyiv is yet to comment on the incident.