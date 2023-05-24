Anti-Putin Russians say their goal is «complete liberation of Russia» after Belgorod attacks

An anti-Putin Russian group, which claimed to have crossed the border from Ukraine and attacked Russia’s Belgorod region, said its goal is the “complete liberation of Russia.»

The Freedom for Russia Legion called the attack in the Belgorod region a «peacekeeping operation» on Telegram Tuesday.

It said the goal was to create a «demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine, to destroy the security forces that serve the Putin regime and to demonstrate to the people of Russia that it is possible to create pockets of resistance and successfully fight against the Putin regime.»

“These goals of the operation were successfully achieved,” it added.