Biden officially announced: the US will train Ukrainian pilots for the F-16



US President Joe Biden on Sunday officially confirmed that the US military will begin training Ukrainian pilots for the F-16. He said this at a press conference after the G7 summit in Japan.

According to him, this will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself in the long term.

«Last year, we gave them everything they need right now. Now we’re moving toward them being able to defend themselves going forward,» Biden said.

Ukraine hopes to receive F-16 no later than autumn and expects several dozen aircraft.