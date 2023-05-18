Biden, McCarthy say U.S. won’t default as debt talks inch forward

WASHINGTON — Top leaders from both sides of the aisle reassured Americans on Wednesday that the U.S. won’t default on its debt as tense negotiations over the debt ceiling continued.

“I think at the end of the day we do not have a debt default,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNBC in a “Squawk Box” interview Wednesday morning.

Biden spoke minutes before he departed Washington for a truncated visit to Asia, where he plans to attend the Group of Seven summit. He also said he would hold a news conference Sunday upon his return to share the latest on the negotiations.

The House speaker’s and the president’s remarks were the latest signs that negotiations, which had been stalled for months, were now moving into a more serious and concrete phase, and potentially closer to a deal.

Leaders are running out of time to raise the debt ceiling before a June 1 deadline when the government is set to run out of money. McCarthy met Tuesday with Biden at the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and other top congressional leaders in an attempt to hammer out a deal before the president left for Japan.

McCarthy refrained from saying Wednesday that he was optimistic about the state of the talks, but said he was encouraged by Biden’s willingness to negotiate.

“The only thing I’m confident about is now we have a structure to find a way to come to a conclusion,” McCarthy said. “The timeline is very tight. But we’re going to make sure we’re in the room and get this done.”

Lifting the debt ceiling is necessary for the government to cover spending commitments already approved by Congress and the president — and prevent default. Doing so does not authorize new spending. But House Republicans have said they will not raise the limit if Biden and lawmakers do not agree to future spending cuts.

McCarthy and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in separate interviews Wednesday morning on “Squawk Box” agreed that negotiations were moving forward, but the two remained entrenched in their positions.

Jeffries called a Republican request to attach work requirements to federal food benefits a “nonstarter” but said he remains optimistic about negotiations.

“It was a very positive meeting yesterday,” Jeffries said. “It was calm. It was candid in terms of the discussion and I’m optimistic common ground will be found in the next week or two.”